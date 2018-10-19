What Are Bruins’ Keys To Slowing Down Oilers Superstar Connor McDavid?

Connor McDavid is pretty darn good at this hockey thing.

The 21-year-old phenom arguably is the best player in the NHL, and he’s already off and running in the 2018-19 campaign. In fact, McDavid has either scored or assisted on nine of the Edmonton Oilers’ 10 goals this season.

The Bruins will have their hands full with the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner when they battle the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, which begs the question: how can Boston slow down McDavid?

Prior to puck drop, NESN’s Billy Jaffe identified some keys for the Bruins to subdue Edmonton’s captain. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports