Why Dave Roberts Doesn’t Regret Lineup Choices In First Two World Series Games

Dave Roberts made a calculated decision during the first two games of the 2018 World Series and it didn’t pay off.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager elected to start nine right-handed hitters in both games at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, choosing to sit Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson, in favor of having righties against Chirs Sale and David Price.

LA’s lineup was unable to do much without three of its best hitters in the fold for the entire game, losing both games to fall into an 0-2 series hole.

Prior to Friday’s Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, Roberts stood by his decision, noting that’s how he’s manager all season.

