Xander Bogaerts Sheds Light On Red Sox’s Mindset Ahead Of ALCS Game 5

The Red Sox can take another step toward their ultimate goal with a win Thursday night at Minute Maid Park.

Boston will punch its ticket to the World Series with a victory over Houston in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros have the right man on the mound in hopes of extending the series, though, as Justin Verlander will be vying for his third straight playoff win.

Ahead of Game 5, Xander Bogaerts caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about the Red Sox’s hitting approach against Verlander. To hear from the shortstop, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports