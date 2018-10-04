Yankees Fans Break Out ‘We Want Boston’ Chant During Wild Card Game Vs. A’s

Give New York Yankees fans this — they know what they want even if it might not be good for them.

With the Yankees holding a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning of their American League Wild Card matchup with the Oakland Athletics, fans at Yankee Stadium started looking ahead to what would be an American League Division Series matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The chants were predictable.

A Red Sox-Yankees ALDS would without a doubt be a box-office slugfest.

Boston had a historic season, blowing past New York in the AL East race thanks to a franchise-record 108 wins. While the Yankees scuffled during the dogs days of the season, the Bronx Bombers still won 100 games and were the third best team in Major League Baseball.

The two teams haven’t met in the playoffs since the 2004 American League Championship Series, so an October matchup is long overdue.

The Yankees scored four runs in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead and the chants only got louder from there.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images