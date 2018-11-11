Brad Marchand Game-Winning OT Goal Vs. Stars Helped Lift Bruins To Victory

Brad Marchand is off to a hot start to the 2018-19 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins left wing has 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) through Boston’s first 16 games.

Though his goal count isn’t where many projected it would be, Marchand certainly is scoring when it counts, including a game-winning overtime goal against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 5.

The B’s were on a 5-on-3 advantage in the final minutes of sudden-death overtime and looked as if the game was headed for a shootout. But Marchand sniped the puck past Stars goalie Anton Khudobin from a tough angle to give Boston the win.

To see Marchand’s goal, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images