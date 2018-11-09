Bruce Cassidy Not Pleased With Bruins’ Penalty Kill In Loss To Canucks

The Boston Bruins struggled on the defensive end Thursday night, to say the least.

The B’s suffered one of their ugliest losses of the season at TD Garden, dropping an 8-5 decision to the Vancouver Canucks.

Bruce Cassidy wasn’t happy with his team’s all-around play against the Canucks, but the head coach made note of the penalty kill, which struggled to block shots throughout the contest.

