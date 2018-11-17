Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Fight In Overtime Loss To Stars

The Boston Bruins fought hard Friday night to earn a point against the Dallas Stars.

With countless defenders out with injury, the Bruins trotted Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril to make their NHL debuts on the blue line. Many expected the B’s to have a hard time at American Airlines Center against a talented Stars team, but Boston battled and took the game to overtime before Jason Dickinson scored to give Dallas a 1-0 OT win.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his team’s fight but also lamented their lack of energy on the power play early in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images