Save of the Game

Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies John Tavares’ One-Timer In Win Over Maple Leafs

by on Sat, Nov 10, 2018 at 10:05PM

Jaroslav Halak turned in his first dud of the season Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks, but the veteran goaltender quickly rebounded with a stellar performance Saturday at TD Garden.

Halak was excellent against the Toronto Maple Leafs, posting 40 saves in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory over their Atlantic Division rival. John Tavares scored the lone goal for Toronto, but the star forward also was robbed of another thanks to a sweet stop from Halak.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

