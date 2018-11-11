Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies John Tavares’ One-Timer In Win Over Maple Leafs

Jaroslav Halak turned in his first dud of the season Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks, but the veteran goaltender quickly rebounded with a stellar performance Saturday at TD Garden.

Halak was excellent against the Toronto Maple Leafs, posting 40 saves in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory over their Atlantic Division rival. John Tavares scored the lone goal for Toronto, but the star forward also was robbed of another thanks to a sweet stop from Halak.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

