Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Makes Tremendous Pad Save To Stymie Zach Aston-Reese

Jaroslav Halak was tremedouns in net Friday night for the Boston Bruins.

The veteran netminder got the call against the Pittsburgh Penguins and stymied some of the NHL’s best offensive players, stopping 36 of the 37 shots he faced in Boston’s 2-1 overtime win.

Arguably his most impressive save came during the third period when Pittsburgh had a two-on-one opportunity that could have led to a go-ahead goal. Zach Aston-Reese had the puck above the dot and unleashed a shot at Halak, but the goalie was able to make the pad save to keep the game tied.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports