Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Reacts To Ugly Performance In Loss To Canucks

Jaroslav Halak only could stand on his head for so long.

The Bruins goaltender, who entered Thursday with a 4-2-2 record, 1.96 goals-against average and .936 save percentage on the season, stopped just 14 of 19 Canucks shots in Boston’s 8-5 loss to Vancouver at TD Garden. Halak was pulled in the second period after allowing his fifth goal of the game.

Halak chalked up his performance as “one of those games,” noting he’ll simply put it behind him and move on to the next.

