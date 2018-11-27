Bruins’ John Moore Plays ‘Masterful’ Defense In First Period Vs. Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs led the Boston Bruins 1-0 after the first period at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night, but the deficit could have been worse if not for the play of John Moore.

During the opening frame, Leafs winger Mitch Marner flew into the offensive zone with just Moore between him and netminder Jaroslav Halak. But what normally would be an advantage for the offense resulted in a turnover as Moore kept his stick on the ice and poked the puck away from the young forward.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down Moore’s play, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images