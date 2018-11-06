Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Puck Retrieval Leads To David Pastrnak Power-Play Goal Vs. Stars

on Mon, Nov 5, 2018

The Boston Bruins fell behind early Monday night against the Dallas Stars, but they weren’t down long.

After giving up a shorthanded goal to Radek Faksa, the Bruins evened the score when Patrice Bergeron dug a puck out from against the boards and found a wide-open David Pastrnak. The winger gathered the pass and blistered a shot past former Bruins netminder Anton Khudobin to tie the game.

