Bruins’ Puck Retrieval Leads To David Pastrnak Power-Play Goal Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins fell behind early Monday night against the Dallas Stars, but they weren’t down long.

After giving up a shorthanded goal to Radek Faksa, the Bruins evened the score when Patrice Bergeron dug a puck out from against the boards and found a wide-open David Pastrnak. The winger gathered the pass and blistered a shot past former Bruins netminder Anton Khudobin to tie the game.

To see the sequence, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images