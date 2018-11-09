Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Has Impressed Early In Rookie Season

Elias Pettersson is an unreal talent.

The Vancouver Canucks center has been on fire to start his rookie season, becoming just the fifth player in NHL history to scored 10 goals in his first 10 games. Pettersson, 19, was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and has helped buoy the Canucks to a 9-6 record in a wide-open Pacific Division.

The undersized Swedish center has shown he has a complete game so far in his career, using his unbelievable hockey sense to make plays all over the ice.

