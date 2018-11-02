Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox Look To 2019 After Celebrating World Series Title

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions, but Dave Dombrowski already has turned his attention to 2019.

Boston’s president of baseball operations gave his end of season remarks Thursday, along with manager Alex Cora. The Red Sox have a number of players set to hit free agency this offseason, including Joe Kelly, Nathan Eovaldi, Craig Kimbrel and 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce.

Dombrowski stated his desire to bring everyone back, although he recognizes some players may receive offers they can’t refuse.

