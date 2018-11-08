Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox Not In Rush To Begin Assembling 2019 Bullpen

The celebration is over and now it’s time for the Boston Red Sox’s brass to go back to work.

With seven players hitting free agency this offseason, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is aware his the 2018 World Series champions might undergo some changes in the winter.

The area that’s most likely to see change is, of course, the bullpen.

Both Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly are free agents, and likely will be paid handsomely by either the Red Sox or another team in the offseason. Boston extended a qualifying offer to Kimbrel, and while Dombrowski doesn’t expect the closer to accept, the Red Sox must wait for his decision to begin building next year’s bullpen.

While the Sox wait on Kimbrel, Dombrowski told reporters Wednesday that he is not in a rush to start figuring out how the bullpen will look next season.

To hear from Dombrowski, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.