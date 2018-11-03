David Backes Could Return To Bruins’ Lineup Saturday Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins have been hit with the injury bug early in the 2018-19 season.

Boston placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Oct. 30, and they have been without winger David Backes since he was hit by in the head by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Matt Benning on Oct. 18.

Backes has battled concussions throughout his career and he spoke with the media Thursday about what the NHL leads to continue to do to protect its players.

Backes is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the Nashville Predators, although it hasn’t been announced yet.

