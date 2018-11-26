David Backes Reacts To John Moore’s Game-Winning Goal For Bruins

David Backes was the victim of a high-sticking penalty that left him bloodied, but the double-minor ultimately led to John Moore scoring the game-winning goal for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

With 2:57 left in the game and the B’s on the man-advantage, Moore found the back of the net with help from Backes to seal the 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

After the game, Backes spoke about the penalty, saying a four-minute penalty with under five minutes to go is “a good thing to have.” To hear from Backes, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.