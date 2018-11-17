David Krejci Helps Bruins Control Pace In First Period Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars battled to a scoreless tie in the first period Friday at American Airlines Center.

Boston’s top line didn’t play great in the opening stanza, but the game remained tied thanks in large part to solid play from the David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk-Joakim Nordstrom line.

Krejci, as he is known to do, did a good job controlling the pace of the game for the Bruins, and the line as a whole did a good job winning pucks to help keep the Stars at bay in the first frame.

To see a breakdown of Krejci’s line, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

