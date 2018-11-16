Fantasy Football Week 11 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner.
Victories are at a premium now more than ever in hopes of securing a postseason spot, which often leads to endless mixing and matching in an attempt to build the perfect lineup.
There are a number of intriguing matchups this week, which make some typically consistent fantasy players better suited on the bench, and vice versa.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 11:
STARTS
Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
Mariota has been a general disappointment on the fantasy front this season, but things are turning around for the Titans QB. The fourth-year pro has looked sharp since Tennesee’s Week 8 bye, throwing for a combined 468 yards with four touchdowns in his last two contests. A favorable matchup awaits Mariota in the Indianapolis Colts, who feature a fairly porous defense and have allowed 28 points or more in five of their last six games.
Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Collins has yet to have a true breakout fantasy performance in the 2018 campaign, but it could be coming in Week 11. The Cincinnati Bengals have allowed the third-most rushing yards this season and have given up 11 touchdowns on the ground, tied for fifth-worst in the league. And with Joe Flacco battling a hip injury, Baltimore could look to Collins to carry the offense.
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Golladay has been one of the few things to get excited about for the Lions this season. Detroit’s offense will face a fairly tough task Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but Golladay still is a good play. The young wideout managed to haul in six catches for 78 yards with a touchdown on the road against a tough Chicago Bears defense. Not to mention, Marvin Jones Jr.’s lingering knee injury points to Golladay becoming Matt Stafford’s go-to target.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona Cardinals
If you’re searching for a diamond in the rough at the tight end position, Seals-Jones just might be your man. The Oakland Raiders have had their struggles against tight ends this season, allowing the seventh-most yards and third-most touchdowns to players at the position. Tight ends often are security blankets, so you can look for Seal-Jones to play that role for rookie QB Josh Rosen.
SITS
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
The second-year QB has been on a tear following a slow start to the season, throwing for two or more touchdowns in five of his last six games. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense isn’t as good against the pass as it is against the run, but it still presents a pretty unfavorable matchup for Trubisky and the Bears. The Vikings have allowed 21 points or less in five of their nine games this season, and they’ll aim to feast against an experienced quarterback.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy players were delighted when Fournette returned to action in Week 10, but you might be wise to keep the power back on the bench in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense really has come along, holding opponents to 21 points or less in each of their last five games. The Steelers also have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards this season, and they likely will focus their attention on slowing down Fournette, forcing Blake Bortles to beat them.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Boyd has been a pleasant surprise this season, eclipsing the 100-yard threshold on three occasions to go along with five total touchdowns. Boyd’s role has been elevated with A.J. Green sidelined, but that could prove to be his downfall Sunday. The Ravens have allowed the second-fewest passing yards this season, and given Boyd’s recent play, it’s tough to imagine he will catch Baltimore’s defense off guard.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Rudolph is a household name, but he hasn’t seen much success in the fantasy world. The veteran tight end has logged five-plus catches in four of nine games this season, but he’s only found the end zone twice. And with the stingy Bears defense on the horizon, you shouldn’t bank on a breakout performance in Week 11.
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP