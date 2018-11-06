Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins’ Top Line Continues To Shine In Win Over Stars

The Boston Bruins kicked off their four-game homestand on a strong note, defeating the Dallas Stars, 2-1 in overtime thanks to Brad Marchand’s powerplay goal.

David Pastrnak also scored for the B’s, who improved to 5-1 at home. However, the team continued to struggle with scoring depth as the second thru fourth lines were shutout. 24 of the Bruins’ 39 goals have come from the top line featuring Pastrnak, Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt has more in video above in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts.

