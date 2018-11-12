Golden Knights Not Where They Were This Time Last Year In Second NHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a bit of a sophomore slump.

The second-year NHL franchise had a historic run last season that included a Stanley Cup Finals appearance. This season, however, seems to be a different story.

The Golden Knights sit at 7-9-1 through their first 17 games heading into Sunday night’s game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Vegas was dominant through its first 17 games last season, tallying 10 wins.

To see how the Golden Knights compare to last year’s first 17 games, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live”, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images