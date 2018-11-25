Jake DeBrusk Continues Hot Streak For Bruins With First-Period Goal

Jake DeBrusk is becoming a key piece to this Boston Bruins team.

The left wing had eight points in his previous nine games heading into Saturday’s tilt with the Montreal Canadiens and he continued his dominance. In the first period of Boston’s eventual 3-2 win, DeBrusk finished off the give-and-go from Torey Krug to give the B’s a 2-0 lead.

He now has nine points in 10 games and shows no signs of stopping.

To see how he fared against Canadiens’ Charles Hudon, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images