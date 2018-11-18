Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Jake DeBrusk Doubles Bruins’ Lead Vs. Coyotes With First-Period Goal

by on Sat, Nov 17, 2018 at 9:36PM

Jake DeBrusk provided some insurance for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Just one minute and 24 seconds after Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson netted the first goal of his NHL career, Brad Marchand and DeBrusk worked their magic to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Arizona’s goalie Darcy Kuemper made the initial save on the two-man rush, but DeBrusk netted the rebound to double Boston’s advantage.

To see the Bruins’ second goal vs. the Coyotes, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images

