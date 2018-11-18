Jake DeBrusk Doubles Bruins’ Lead Vs. Coyotes With First-Period Goal

Jake DeBrusk provided some insurance for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Just one minute and 24 seconds after Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson netted the first goal of his NHL career, Brad Marchand and DeBrusk worked their magic to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Arizona’s goalie Darcy Kuemper made the initial save on the two-man rush, but DeBrusk netted the rebound to double Boston’s advantage.

To see the Bruins’ second goal vs. the Coyotes, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images