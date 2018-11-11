John Tavares Living Up To Hype In First Season With Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs landed the biggest fish in the free-agent pond this past summer, and their investment already is paying off.

John Tavares signed a seven-year deal with his hometown team at the turn of free agency, and his Maple Leafs tenure is off to a great start. Tavares has notched nine goals and nine assists through 16 games, helping Toronto sit just three points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division entering Saturday.

Prior to the Leafs’ tilt with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, Billy Jaffe broke down what makes Tavares such a force on the ice. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports