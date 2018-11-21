Jordan Rodgers Blasts Brother Aaron Rodgers Over California Wildfire Response

The divide between Aaron Rodgers and his family appears as wide as ever.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn’t exactly been on speaking terms with members of his family, especially brother Jordan Rodgers, for the past few years. And the feud was thrust back into the public spotlight Wednesday after Aaron, a Chico, Calif., native, announced he was providing and requesting support for victims of the California wildfires.

Responding to Aaron’s announcement, Jordan fired directed –and very personal — shots at his brother over Twitter.

Check this out:

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Yeesh.

We’re not going to pretend to know the inner workings of the Rodgers family. All we know is Aaron doesn’t seem to be as popular within his own family as he is among NFL pundits.

