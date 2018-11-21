Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings

Dreading spending Thanksgiving Eve with your family? Have no fear, the Boston Bruins are here to put your mind at ease for a few hours.

The Bruins, minus Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara, will travel to Detroit to face off with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in the fourth and final game of what has been a tumultuous road trip for the Black and Gold. Boston has lost Bergeron (sternoclavicular, rib), Chara (knee) and John Moore (lower body) during the last three games, but still has managed to post a 1-1-1 record during that time and can head back home with five of a possible eight points with a win Wednesday.

While the Bruns will be without Bergeron, Chara and Moore against the Red Wings, defenseman Kevan Miller is expected to return to the lineup after a 13-game absence.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins-Red Wings:

BOSTON BRUINS (11-6-3)

Anders Bjork — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Joakim Nordstrom — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Noel Acciari

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Torey Krug — Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon — Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

DETROIT RED WINGS (9-9-2)

Justin Abdelkader — Dylan Larkin — Anthony Mantha

Gustav Nyquist — Frans Nielsen — Andreas Athanasiou

Tyler Bertuzzi — Luke Glendening — Michael Rasmussen

Martin Frk — Jacob de la Rose — Thomas Vanek

Trevor Daley — Mike Green

Niklas Kronwall — Dennis Cholowski

Dan Dekeyser — Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images