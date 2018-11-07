NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Terry Rozier Mad About Playing Time, Could Be Traded

Terry Rozier and the Boston Celtics reportedly are not in a good place.

Rozier, with last season’s playoff heroics still fresh in mind, is unhappy with his playing time in Boston, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons reported Wednesday. Simmons added that word of Rozier’s discontent has “spread” across the NBA, and that teams know the Celtics “need” to trade the 24-year-old.

Unexpected early-season Celts subplot: Terry Rozier (restricted FA next summer) has been unhappy w/ his PT all season, word has gotten around the league, and everyone now knows the Celtics need to trade him… which, of course, makes it harder to trade him.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 7, 2018

Now, Simmons isn’t exactly on the frontlines of NBA reporting, so it’s probably wise to take his words with a grain of salt. He’s also an unabashed Celtics fans, so his objectivity deserves questioning.

Nevertheless, Simmons floated some interesting trade scenarios involving Rozier.

Most fun Rozier Trade idea: Rozier to Phoenix, Boston gets the rights to swap either their 2019 Sacramento 1st or their Memphis 1st (top-8 protected) for Phoenix’s 2019 1st (make it top-1 protected) … OR, if they decide not to swap in June, just take Phx’s 2019 2nd round pick.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 7, 2018

For what it’s worth: The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Phoenix Suns are among seven teams who have “monitored” the Rozier situation. He also noted that Phoenix has “aggressively” pursued a trade with Boston.

Rozier obviously has a right to be upset — if he really is. The Louisville product averaged 25.9 minutes and 11.3 points per game during the 2017-18 regular season, culminating with a breakout postseason that saw him average 16.5 points over 36.6 minutes.

Much of that, however, came with an injured Kyrie Irving out of the lineup.

This season, with Irving back in the fold, Rozier has seen his role reduce. Through 10 games, Rozier is averaging just 7.5 points 22.7 minutes. He’s also watched Irving (deservedly) lead the offense during late-game scenarios.

Rozier is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason. And, with Marcus Smart signed longterm and Irving supposedly committed to re-signing with Boston, it stands to reason that Rozier will be the odd man out in backcourt. So, it would make sense for the Celtics to trade him while they still can.

Of course, the possibility remains that Boston rides this out, electing to carry as much high-end talent as possible in a season many believe could result in an NBA Finals appearance. Is that a responsible management of assets? Maybe, maybe not.

In any event, the “Scary Terry” era at TD Garden might be entering its final days. Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images