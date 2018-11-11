Patrice Bergeron Lauds David Pastrnak For Being ‘Tenacious’ On Pucks

David Pastrnak was feeling it Saturday night at TD Garden.

The young winger collected his second hat trick of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 victory. Pastrnak continues to become a more well-rounded player with each passing game, and his development isn’t going unnoticed by one of his linemates.

Patrice Bergeron had high praise for Pastrnak after the win over the Leafs and broke down how 22-year-old has improved his game. To hear from Bergeron, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.