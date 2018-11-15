Patriots By The Numbers: Assessing New England’s Standout Players

The New England Patriots are in good shape heading into their bye at 7-3 despite a surprising loss last week to the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots will almost certainly win the AFC East again and are primed for another postseason run, but they’ve had only a handful of standout performers on their roster. Running back James White has been the offensive MVP, and defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Stephon Gilmore have been their best defensive players. But few other players, including quarterback Tom Brady, rank highly when it comes to advanced metrics.

Let’s take a closer look at the 2018 Patriots using Pro Football Focus‘ signature stats. In parenthesis, we’ll put each player’s PFF ranking among their position at first mention.

QUARTERBACK

Brady (sixth) has had a down season, by his standards, but the Patriots’ offense also has dealt with depth and injury issues, and he hasn’t been helped out by his receivers at times.

Brady has thrown the ninth-most dropped passes among NFL quarterbacks this season. He’s 23rd in PFF’s adjusted completion percentage, which takes out drops, throwaways, batted passes, spikes and attempts when he’s hit as thrown.

Brady’s offensive line has done a great job protecting him for the most part. He’s only been under pressure on 25.6 percent of dropbacks, which is 34th out of 36 QBs. Brady’s passer rating under pressure ranks 16th.

Brady has helped his offensive line by releasing the ball quickly. His 2.52-second average release time is the seventh-fastest in the NFL.

Brady isn’t throwing all short passes, but he’s just 22nd out of 36 qualified quarterbacks in yards-in-air percentage. He’s 20th in deep passing accuracy and 16th in deep attempt percentage.

RUNNING BACKS

Neither Sony Michel (46th) nor James White (16th) grades out well in PFF’s elusive rating. Michel ranks 43rd and White is dead last at 53rd. Michel and White also are 43rd and 53rd, respectively, in yards after contact per rushing attempt.

Michel fares better in breakaway percentage. He’s 19th with six 15-plus yard runs on 106 rushing attempts.

White is sixth among qualified running backs in yards per route run. White is 10th among running backs in drop rate and 34th in pass-blocking efficiency.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Among 96 qualified wide receivers, Chris Hogan (104th) is 29th in passer rating while targeted, Julian Edelman (27th) is 35th, Josh Gordon (33rd) is 37th and Phillip Dorsett (57th) is 89th.

Hogan is 32nd in drop rate, Edelman is 55th, Dorsett is 60th and Gordon is 87th.

Gordon is 54th out of 69 qualified receives in deep catch rate and Dorsett is dead last with no catches on seven targets.

Edelman is 17th out of 54 qualified receivers in slot catch rate while Hogan is 30th.

Gordon has been heavily targeted since joining the Patriots. He’s 15th out of 96 qualified receivers in yards per route run. Edelman is 34th, Dorsett is 70th and Hogan is 89th. Hogan hasn’t caught a pass in two weeks, but he was getting open Sunday. Expect Hogan’s targets to go up over the last six weeks of the season.

TIGHT ENDS

Rob Gronkowski (fifth) has dropped just one pass this season. He’s 12th out of 27 tight ends in drop rate. He’s 11th in deep passing catch rate, hauling in five of 10 targets.

He’s still being targeted heavily while on the field. He’s fifth in yards per route run. He’s league average in pass-blocking efficiency, ranking 19th, allowing two hurries in 33 pass block snaps.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Here’s how the Patriots’ offensive linemen rank in pass blocking efficiency:

RT Marcus Cannon (39th): 42nd out of 75 qualified offensive tackles

LT Trent Brown (34th): 47th

OT LaAdrian Waddle (70th): 63rd

LG Joe Thuney (fifth): 10th out of 75 qualified offensive tackles

RG Shaq Mason (third): 17th

C David Andrews (sixth): ninth out of 35 qualified centers

While Brady’s offensive tackles have been below average in this metric, his interior offensive line is doing a great job in protection. Thuney might be the Patriots’ most underrated player this season.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Out of 103 qualified defensive tackles, Lawrence Guy (10th) ranks 24th in run-stop percentage, Malcom Brown (84th) is 34th and Danny Shelton (41st) is 53rd.

We believe Brown has been better than Shelton this season, despite their overall PFF rankings.

Of 96 qualified defensive tackles, Shelton ranks 44th in pass rushing productivity, Guy is 52nd, Adam Butler is 66th and Brown is 82nd.

Butler is supposed to be the Patriots’ interior pass rusher, but he’s struggled to consistently get the job done in that regard. He does draw double teams from a center and guard frequently, however.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

The Patriots fare much better rushing the passer from the edge. Adrian Clayborn (22nd) ranks fourth out of 59 qualified defensive ends in pass rushing productivity, while Trey Flowers (third) is 14th and Deatrich Wise Jr. (91st) is 23rd.

Flowers ranks seventh out of 63 qualified defensive ends in run stop percentage. Wise is 49th and Keionta Davis (104th) is 59th.

Flowers has probably been the Patriots’ defensive MVP this season.

LINEBACKERS

Kyle Van Noy (43rd) ranks 28th out of 45 qualified 3-4 outside linebackers in pass rushing productivity, though he’s had more success in limited snaps as a 4-3 outside linebacker.

He’s fifth out of 42 players in run stop percentage, 41st out of 53 in tackling efficiency and 17th out of 33 players in yards per cover snap. Van Noy has been one of the Patriots’ best defensive playmakers this season.

Dont’a Hightower (29th) is 17th of 30 4-3 OLBs in pass rushing productivity, 22nd in run stop percentage and first in tackling efficiency. He hasn’t missed a tackle all year. He’s 16th in yards per cover snap. He hasn’t been as productive as usual as a pass rusher this season.

Elandon Roberts (45th) rates well in run-stop percentage, ranking seventh of 50 inside linebackers. He’s 30th in pass rushing productivity, 20th in tackling efficiency and 33rd in yards per cover snap.

Roberts has shown improvement this season.

CORNERBACKS

Stephon Gilmore (sixth) ranks 26th out of 71 qualified cornerbacks in passer rating allowed, 24th in cover snaps per target, 10th in yards per cover snap and sixth in cover snaps per reception. He ranked much higher across the board before struggling Week 10 against Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.

Jason McCourty (ninth) is 29th in passer rating allowed, 45th in cover snaps per target, 48th in yards per cover snap and 28th in cover snaps per reception.

Among 23 qualified slot cornerbacks, Jonathan Jones (57th) ranks 13th in passer rating allowed, 21st in cover snaps per target, 19th in yards per cover snap and 20th in cover snaps per reception.

It will be interesting to see if rookie Duke Dawson, now activated off injured reserve, begins to take snaps from Jones.

SAFETIES

Among 59 safeties, Duron Harmon (57th), Patrick Chung (42nd) and Devin McCourty (12th) all rank well in tackling efficiency. Harmon is fourth, Chung is sixth and McCourty is eighth.

Harmon ranks 13th in cover snaps per target, 26th in yards per cover snap and 18th in cover snaps per reception.

McCourty ranks 32nd in cover snaps per target, 37th in yards per cover snap and 38th in cover snaps per reception.

Chung ranks last in cover snaps per target, 45th in yards per cover snap and 52nd in cover snaps per reception. Dawson also could begin to take slot snaps away from Chung.

