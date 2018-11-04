Roman Josi Gives Predators First-Period Lead With Highlight-Reel Goal Vs. Bruins

Roman Josi gave the Nashville Predators a first-period lead Saturday night.

The defenseman lit the lamp for his fourth goal of the season with 5:11 left in the opening frame of Nashville’s matchup with the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. The goal also marked the 300th NHL point of his career.

Josi dangled the puck through Danton Heinen and Torey Krug before beating Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak with a highlight-reel goal.

To see Josi’s goal and hear Dale Arnold and Billy Jaffe’s breakdown, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images