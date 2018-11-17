Stars Need Tyler Seguin To Be More Aggressive On Power Play

Tyler Seguin is one of the more talented offensive players in the NHL, but the Dallas Stars center has been inconsistent to start the 2018-19 campaign.

Through 18 games, the former Boston Bruins star has scored just five goals and dished out 12 assists while leading the league with 82 shots on goal. Last season, the 26-year-old potted 40 goals and tallied 38 assists to finish with 78 points, the second-highest total of his career.

Dallas (9-7-2) currently sits in fifth place in the Central Division, and the Stars will need Seguin to find his offensive form, especially on the power play, if they plan to compete in the Western Conference.

