Take Inside Look At Patriots’ Locker Room After Week 12 Win Over Jets

The New England Patriots are feeling good after Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

After a convincing loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, the Patriots got back in the win column with a 27-13 victory against their AFC East rival at MetLife Stadium. And thanks to some help from the Denver Broncos, New England currently owns the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Following a well-rounded win in which they excelled on both sides of the ball, the Patriots understandably were fired up in the locker room before heading back to Foxboro, Mass. You can see for yourself by in the video below, which includes heaps of praise for the offensive line and rushing attack.

"How do we feel about a post-Thanksgiving win in New Jersey?!" Awww yeah: https://t.co/b72EQvizmR pic.twitter.com/bunrFXncWT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2018

We’ve got to hand it to Tom Brady: “Looney Thunes” is a pretty sweet nickname for New England’s starting left guard.

The Patriots now are on to the Minnesota Vikings, who will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a Week 13 clash.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports