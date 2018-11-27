Texans Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The Houston Texans are on an absolute tear, and they’ll look to keep it going Monday night against a division rival.

The Texans, winners of seven straight, will host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown. Tennessee squeaked out a 20-17 Week 2 win over Houston in Nashville, but now with a 5-5 record, a win would go a long way for the Titans and their postseason hopes.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Titans online:

When: Monday, Nov. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports