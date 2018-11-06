Torey Krug’s Smart Play Creates Offensive Opportunity For Bruins

Torey Krug is an intelligent hockey player.

The Boston Bruins defenseman showed off his smarts during the first period at TD Garden on Monday night. With the B’s and Dallas Stars knotted at one, Krug recognized Dallas was playing man-on-man, so he gave up the puck in the offensive zone and re-positioned himself near the dot.

Krug’s movement opened up a solid scoring opportunity, as John Moore slid the puck to Krug who ripped it off the crossbar, narrowly missing a goal.

To see Krug’s smart play, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images