Boston is known for its acting talent, so suffice to say the area has its share of movie buffs — but who is the best of them all?

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell recently caught up with Boston Bruins fans at Main Street Bar & Grill in Plymouth, Mass. to ask the latest Ultimate Question of the Week: Who is your favorite actor?

To hear their answers, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images