The entertainment world lost an icon Monday when Stan Lee, writer, editor, publisher and co-creator of Marvel comics passed away at age 95.

Lee was the mind behind a number of the world’s most popular superheroes, including Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man and the Fantastic Four.

So, with heroes on the brain, we thought it would be a good time to discuss the best caped crusaders and masked vigilantes of all time.

NESN’s Rachel Holt recently caught up with Boston Bruins fans at Players Sports Bar & Grille in Rockland, Mass. to ask the latest Ultimate Question of the Week: Who is your favorite superhero? To hear their answers, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images