What Bruce Cassidy Told Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Before Season Debut

The Boston Bruins did a little line shuffling for Saturday night’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, and the mixing and matching paid dividends.

The Bruins had a new-look third line in their 5-1 over the Leafs, with Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson making his season debut centering Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork. Bruce Cassidy’s pregame message to Forsbacka Karlsson was a simple one, as the head coach stressed the 22-year-old keep things simple and trust his instincts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports