Who Scares Tom Brady? Patriots QB Reveals Defensive Player He Fears Most

Tom Brady is fearless on the gridiron — or is he?

The New England Patriots quarterback often plays like nothing bothers him, but there have been a few defensive players over the years who’ve kept him up at night. He revealed such Monday during his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One while fielding questions from California firefighters.

So, which defensive player has Brady feared most in his 18-year NFL career? The answer probably would be common among many current and former QBs.

“There’s been a lot of them,” Brady said.” You know what the problem with those D-linemen is? They’re all faster than me, because I’m pretty damn slow. But the one guy that I wouldn’t want chasing me down would probably be Ray Lewis, because he played with a vengeance. When he got to me, he wanted to make sure he knew that he got to me, and he usually cleaned my clock pretty good. So he’s the one who would probably be in my nightmares.”

Lewis retired after the 2012 season, so Brady no longer needs to deal with the 13-time Pro Bowl selection. The Hall of Fame linebacker terrorized plenty of quarterbacks throughout his 17-year career, though. It’s no wonder Brady feels the way he does, especially given New England’s epic battles with Baltimore.

