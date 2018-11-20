New England Patriots

Patriots’ Rex Burkhead Actually Practiced Tuesday, Didn’t Suffer Setback

Nov 20, 2018

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead had a good excuse to miss the start of Tuesday’s practice, the birth of his son.

Burkhead, who’s currently on injured reserve, wasn’t spotted at the beginning of Tuesday’s session by reporters present for the media portion of practice. He was designated to return off injured reserve Nov. 8 when he returned to practice. He can’t be activated to the 53-man roster until Monday. If he’s not activated by next Thursday, then he’ll stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Burkhead was placed on injured reserve after Week 8 with concussion and neck issues. The Patriots certainly could use him as depth behind Sony Michel and James White.

