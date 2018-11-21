Why Paul Pierce Believes Celtics Are NBA’s ‘Biggest Disappointment’ This Season

Paul Pierce forever will bleed green, but that’s not going to stop him from speaking the truth.

The Boston Celtics legend was fairly critical of his former team during Tuesday’s edition of “The Jump” on ESPN. While Pierce thinks people should pump the brakes on the worry surrounding Gordon Hayward, the 10-time All-Star believes there’s no denying the C’s have been the “biggest disappointment” in the NBA thus far this season.

It’s not just that the Celtics currently own an underwhelming 9-8 record, the way they’ve been losing also has been concerning. After being one of the best defensive teams last season, Boston frequently has struggled on that end of the floor. Not to mention, Jaylen Brown hasn’t been very productive, and Jayson Tatum has yet to take the step that many expected him to.

We’re less than a quarter of the way through the campaign, though, so the Celtics have more than enough time to turn things around. They’ll vie to start this process Wednesday night when they welcome the New York Knicks to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports