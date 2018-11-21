Red Sox Crack Joke About ‘Record’ David Price Broke In World Series

The Boston Red Sox broke a handful of records in their incredible 2018 season, but there’s one that probably not a lot of fans were aware of.

David Price was recognized by Major League Baseball on Tuesday as this season’s Comeback Player of the Year in the American League. After a strong regular season, Price exorcized his playoff demons in a big way, capped off by a win in the clinching Game 5 of the World Series.

And as the Red Sox’s official Twitter reminded the baseball world Tuesday night, Price rewrote the record books mere seconds after Boston finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

Not only is @DAVIDprice24 the 2018 AL Comeback Player of the Year, but he also set a record for fastest dugout-to-mound time in the history of baseball. pic.twitter.com/Vvn2gtFn4R — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 20, 2018

Considering the heaps of attention he received for not executing under the bright lights, we can’t blame the 11-year veteran at all for making a full-on sprint to the mound.

With the Red Sox primed for another deep playoff run in 2019, there’s a good chance Price will be able to beat his record next season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports