Will This Year’s MLB Free Agency Move Quicker Than Last Year’s?

Major League Baseball free agency is upon us and with a class that includes Craig Kimbrel, Bryce Harper, Nathan Eovaldi and Manny Machado, it’s sure to be a good one.

The Boston Red Sox have seven total players who are free agents, including Eovaldi and Kimbrel. The General Manager’s meetings began Tuesday and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted he’s been doing a lot of “information gathering” on his players.

So, does this mean this year’s free agency will be faster-moving than last year’s?

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham to discuss what could be expected over the next couple of weeks. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.