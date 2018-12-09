Auston Matthews Making Presence Known For Maple Leafs Since Return

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a huge offensive boost back into their lineup when Auston Matthews returned from injury Nov. 28.

Matthews, who had been sidelined for a month, certainly has made his presence felt for the Maple Leafs and he will look to remain hot when his team battles the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at TD Garden.

To see how Matthews has performed over the last four games, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images