Brad Marchand Reacts to Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Over Canadiens

Following back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins got back in the win column Monday with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston came out in a fury, with Joakim Nordstrom putting the B’s up just 2:21 into regulation. Boston added on late in the second period on Colby Cave’s first career goal and got markers from Brad Marchand and David Krejci in the third period.

