Brad Marchand’s Two-Goal Game Vs. Coyotes Highlight Of Last Week’s Action

The Boston Bruins used a four-goal second period to dispatch the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday with a lot of help from Brad Marchand.

Marchand notched back-to-back goals in a 1:59 span as the Bruins went on to clinch their third-consecutive win. It was Marchand’s second two-goal game of the season, and his first since Oct. 30 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

To see both of Marchand’s markers, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images