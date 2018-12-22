Bruce Cassidy Believes David Krejci Has Been ‘A Catalyst’ For Bruins Of Late

The Boston Bruins have dealt with a number of key injuries over the past few weeks, but one steady presence remained to help weather the storm.

David Krejci had logged at least one point in eight consecutive games entering Saturday. While that streak was halted in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators at TD Garden, the veteran center still made his presence known in Boston’s third straight win, especially on the defensive end.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy spoke highly of everything Krejci brings to the table on a game-by-game basis. To hear from the head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports