Bruce Cassidy: Bruins ‘Didn’t Play For One Another’ In Third Period Vs. Devils

Bruce Cassidy did not like what he saw from the Boston Bruins in the third period.

The head coach said the B’s got “disrespectful” with decisions that were made with the puck in final 20 minutes of his team’s 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Cassidy noted Boston was a bit “rusty” during practice after three days off, but at the end of the day, it was the Devils who were more prepared.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images