Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ ‘Poor Decisions’ While Defending Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel played a big role in the Buffalo Sabres’ win Sunday over the Boston Bruins.

The center notched four points with two goals and as many assists in Buffalo’s 4-2 victory. He now has 45 points in 34 games.

Eichel was a pest to to defend, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said although his players were aware of how talented Eichel is, “poor decisions” still were made when it came to defending him.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images