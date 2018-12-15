Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Lack Of Execution In Loss Vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins weren’t able to complete their comeback Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Boston trailed the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 entering the third period, but the B’s battled back to tie the game midway through the final frame. But a crucial icing penalty allowed Pittsburgh to take a faceoff in Boston’s zone, leading to Jake Guentzel tipping home the go-ahead goal.

After the Bruins’ 5-3 loss, head coach Bruce Cassidy was disappointed with his team’s lack of execution on the crucial icing penalty.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images