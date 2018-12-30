Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Leadership In Comeback Victory Over Sabres

The Bruins appeared destined for a third straight loss Saturday night.

Boston entered the second intermission trailing 2-1 and coming off an underwhelming second period. When they returned for the third period, however, they looked like a new team, with Jake DeBrusk scoring a late equalizer and Sean Kuraly winning it in overtime.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with his team’s turnaround and the leadership that made it to happen.

To hear Cassidy’s full comments to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images